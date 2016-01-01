BEAUTIFUL SHOES

CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN THE USA & CANADA ONLY
Our easy to use iPhone app scans your feet in a matter of minutes
Personalize your look from a range of shoe styles, colors, and leathers.
Your custom-fit shoes (starting at $250/per pair) will be delivered to your door within 4 weeks.
Our shoes are guaranteed to fit, if not, we'll remake them!
Wear heels like never before - in comfort! Our technology brings your dream shoes to life and guarantees the best possible fit for each foot.
No two feet are alike. We pride ourselves on making sure every foot is happy, one shoe at a time. If something’s wrong with your fit, don’t panic! We have trained Shoe-ologists ready to gather your feedback and remake your heels at no additional cost
Our patented fit formula uses key measurements to guarantee a great fit. With thousands of feet already scanned, we’re getting smarter and faster by the minute. We’re the digital cobbler of the future!
We use only the finest European fabrics, and together with our expert craftsmanship, we don’t cut corners. All of our shoes are handmade in Spain - you can see & feel the True Gault difference. Our shoes are beautifully made, and just for you.
“I never had more compliments on one pair of shoes. And they fit like a glove.“
“I was close to giving up wearing high heels. Now True Gault's are the only shoes I want to wear.“
“True Gault shoes made my day even more special. I wore them all day and my feet felt great.“